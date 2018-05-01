Benton hosts Herrin for a varsity match up

The Benton Rangers host the Herrin Tigers in varsity high school baseball.

Benton's Ian McMahon has two RBIs, one from a home run and he knocked in another.

The Rangers' Zack Avery also knocked one in.

Herrin would not go quietly though, Hunter McRoy drove one in for the Tigers.

In the end, Benton would keep putting them on and win it 7-3.

