Benton hosts Herrin for a varsity match up

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Benton host Herrin in varsity baseball. (Source: Raycom Media) Benton host Herrin in varsity baseball. (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

The Benton Rangers host the Herrin Tigers in varsity high school baseball.

Benton's Ian McMahon has two RBIs, one from a home run and he knocked in another.

The Rangers' Zack Avery also knocked one in.

Herrin would not go quietly though, Hunter McRoy drove one in for the Tigers.

In the end, Benton would keep putting them on and win it 7-3.

