Caruthersville man sentenced on federal child porn charges

The United States Attorney's Office sentenced a Caruthersville man to 200 months in federal prison on child pornography charges.

42-year-old Darryl T. Herron pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor on January 30, 2018.

The investigation began in April 2017 after law enforcement discovered Herron was uploading images and video consisting of child pornography to a cloud storage account.

They contacted Herron and seized his mobile phone.

Investigators discovered a sexually explicit image of a juvenile male from Caruthersville while looking through his phone.

In May 2017, the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Herron with ten counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of child molestation, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

At his guilty plea hearing on January 30, 2018, Herron admitted that he used his mobile phone to take the photo of the juvenile male.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Caruthersville Police and the FBI.

