Gov. Greitens sends MO Guardsmen to U.S. border

Governor Greitens has authorized the deployed of Missouri Army National Guard troops and resources to the U.S. border on Tuesday, May 1.

Four Soldiers and a UH-72 Lakota helicopter were deployed to Arizona to assist the Department of Defense in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Security Mission, authorized by President Donald J. Trump in April.

Governor Greitens was on-site for their departure and thanked the Missouri National Guard soldiers deploying.

“This is a critical mission. Missourians are grateful to the President for recognizing the need to secure our borders. We are proud that Missouri troops will play a support role in guarding against terrorism, protecting Americans from cartel violence, and enforcing our immigration laws,” said Governor Eric Greitens.

