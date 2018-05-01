One arrested, one wanted for information in Paducah shooting

VIctor Moore is wanted for information in the shooting. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Paducah police have arrested a man on an assault charge in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday, April 30.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Arthur Reed around noon on Thursday, May 3 on a first degree assault charge.

Reed is accused of shooting a man on Monday on Paducah's northside.

Police is also looking for a second man who they would like to speak with about the shooting.

29-year-old Victor Moore is wanted for information.

Moore is described as 5'10" tall and weighing 209 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to contact Paducah Police.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of North 11th and Ellis Streets.

Through investigation, they found out that the victim had left the scene and went to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.

The victim is a 26-year-old man of Clinton, KY.

He said he was shot by a man he doesn't know.

