Mandoline slicers recalled due to laceration hazard

Fridigaire mandoline slicer with model number 12EP203 in blue is being recalled. (Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Sharper Image mandoline slicer with model number 12SP1006 is being recalled. (Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Sharper Image and Frigidaire mandoline slicers are being recalled due to a laceration hazard.

According to the recall, the small blades in the julienne slicer attachment can separate from the plastic assembly, posing a laceration hazard.

Sharper Image mandoline slicer with model number 12SP1006 in the light green color is being recalled.

Fridigaire mandoline slicer with model number 12EP203 in blue is also recalled.

The slicers were sold at Beall’s Outlet, Christmas Tree Shops, dd’s Discounts, HomeGoods, HomeSense, Kohl’s, Macy’s Backstage, Marshall’s, National Stores/Fallas, Ross, Target and TJ Maxx stores nationwide and online from May 2017 through April 2018 for between $13 and $20.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled slicers and contact Premier Kitchen Products for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card.

No injuries have been reported.

