Poplar Bluff man 1 of 5 found guilty in connection to burglary, carjacking

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man and four East St. Louis, Illinois men were found guilty in connection to a burglary and carjacking.

The burglary happened on February 28 when the five men stole more than 60 guns.

Germonde Brunner, of Poplar Bluff; Arlandus Howard, of East St. Louis; Norlando Jackson, of East St. Louis; and Antywan Seawood, of East St. Louis, were found guilty of the burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer known as Instapawn in Poplar Bluff.

Arlandus Howard, of East St. Louis, was found guilty by a jury and the others entered guilty pleas. The maximum term of imprisonment for this crime is 10 years.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Germonde Brunner, Norlando Jackson and Antywan Seawood were also found guilty of committing carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for a carjacking in Claytime, Mo. on Feb. 27.

According to court documents, the men used the stolen car during the commission of the gun theft. The maximum term of imprisonment for the carjacking is 15 years. The maximum term of imprisonment for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence is life, with a minimum sentence of seven years.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Butler County Sheriff's Office; the Poplar Bluff Police Department; the Clayton, Mo. Police Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith D. Sorrell is handling the prosecution for the government.

