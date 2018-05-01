Beshear: Facebook breach impacted 1.3 million Kentuckians - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Beshear: Facebook breach impacted 1.3 million Kentuckians

Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General says more than 1.3 million Kentuckians were impacted by a privacy breach at Facebook. (Source: KFVS) Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General says more than 1.3 million Kentuckians were impacted by a privacy breach at Facebook. (Source: KFVS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General says more than 1.3 million Kentuckians were impacted by a privacy breach at Facebook.

Andy Beshear said he sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking how many Kentucky residents had their personal information shared with a third party without their permission. Beshear said company officials told him it was 1,310,682. That's more than 25 percent of the state's population.

In a news release, Beshear said the number was alarming.

Beshear sent the letter to Facebook on March 26 along with attorneys general in Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia. Beshear said the breach impacted 1.6 million users in neighboring Indiana and 557,000 in West Virginia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly