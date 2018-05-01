Free Comic Book Day May 5 at Marion, IL store

A Marion, Illinois store is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 5.

This is the eighth year Fox Comics & Games celebrated the day. This year there will be sketch artists, a Cosplay Best Costume contest for kids and adults, as well as snacks.

Free Comic Book Day kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

The store is located at 108 East Paradise Alley in Marion, Ill.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.