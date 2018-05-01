City of Zeigler, IL encourages to start spring clean-up

The dumpster is located behind the Zeigler Police Department. (Source: Zeigler Police Department)

The City of Zeigler is encouraging residents to clean-up and start their spring cleaning.

They have provided a large dumpster behind the police department for residents to use.

They have already hauled four full loads as they prepared for the city-wide cleanup.

The City of Zeigler will also hold a city-wide clean-up day on Wednesday, May 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

