2 Paducah, Ky. men arrested in separate drug investigations

Jeremy Kiimbro was arrest for drug possession and and trafficking. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department has conducted an investigation that has resulted in the arrest of two Paducah men.

On Monday, April 30, detectives began a drug investigation that revealed that Jeremy Kimbro, 36, of Paducah, Ky. had been selling illegal drugs from his residence. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Kimbro's home and found 13 grams of Crystal Meth (street value of $1300), Marijuana, scales and assorted drug paraphernalia. Detectives also found $1555 in U.S. currency believed to be a result of drug sales.Kimbro was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

In a separate drug investigation, detectives conducted an investigation that showed that Kenneth Laster, 28, of Paducah, Ky. was selling Marijuana from his Paducah apartment. Detectives obtained a search warrant and noted a strong odor of burnt marijuana in the apartment. Detectives found Laster, Jasmine Foster, 27, of Paducah, Ky. and a small child in the apartment. Detectives also found quantities of marijuana and paraphernalia. The child was within reach of the marijuana at the time. Laster was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Foster received a citation for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The child was released to a family member.

Kimbro was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, trafficking in Marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laster was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana less than eight ounces, wanton endangerment second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia

Foster was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

