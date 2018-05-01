Prairie Farms plant closing in Fulton, KY

A Prairie Farms milk processing plant is set to close in Fulton, Kentucky on Saturday, June 30.

In result, 52 jobs will be eliminated.

The last day of operations is also set for Saturday, June 30.

Employees will be provided severance pay and benefits following the closure.

The company also has a distribution operation plant in Fulton that will remain open. Twelve people are employed there currently.

