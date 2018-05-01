5 southern IL libraries awarded grant money

Five libraries in southern Illinois have been awarded "Equalization Aid Grants." (Source: Pixabay)

Five libraries in southern Illinois have been awarded "Equalization Aid Grants."

These grants help qualifying libraries with a low library tax base ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.

The libraries include:

Christopher Public Library - $2,341.59

Johnston City Public Library - $3,789.25

Royalton Public Library District - $1,354.93

Sesser Public Library - $2,970.24

Zeigler Public Library - $6,766.23

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"Our modern libraries don't just have books to check out; they have magazines, newspapers, videos and computers with access to books and information from every corner of the world," Representative Dave Severin said. "Libraries are safe, welcoming places for young and old alike to explore everything from history and biographies to poetry and science."

All library patrons benefit from funds awarded to area libraries through the Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid grant program. This is a state-funded grant program administered by Secretary of State Jesse White through the Illinois State Library.

Libraries have chosen to use the money to support library materials, programs and personnel, as well as other allowable categories of expenses.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.