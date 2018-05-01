Concierge cosmetics brings Botox to you - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Concierge cosmetics brings Botox to you

A Southern California doctor is changing patient care and taking his office on the road. (Source: CBS) A Southern California doctor is changing patient care and taking his office on the road. (Source: CBS)
Dr. Sal's office is his medical bag. He travels miles to deliver minimally invasive procedures right to his client's homes. (Source: CBS) Dr. Sal's office is his medical bag. He travels miles to deliver minimally invasive procedures right to his client's homes. (Source: CBS)
"Botox and fillers and then I do microneedling," Dr. Sal said. "I do some of the injectables for double chin treatments called kybella." (Source: CBS) "Botox and fillers and then I do microneedling," Dr. Sal said. "I do some of the injectables for double chin treatments called kybella." (Source: CBS)
(CBS) -

Doctors are making house calls again but it's not just to cure an illness, now you can get Botox and other cosmetic procedures done at home.

A Southern California doctor is changing patient care and taking his office on the road.

Lisa Desai gets microneedling to help build collagen and prevent wrinkles in the comfort of her dining room in Orange County, Calif.

What did she like best about getting this service at home? The privacy, she said, and "having the doctor right here."

She calls on the services of Dr. Sal Nadkarni, a concierge physician who specializes in cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Sal's office is his medical bag. He travels miles to deliver minimally invasive procedures right to his client's homes.

"Botox and fillers and then I do microneedling," he said. "I do some of the injectables for double chin treatments called kybella."

A visit from a private doctor can run thousands of dollars but medical spas and physicians are now offering quick procedures at prices comparable to visiting an office. And it's not just for the rich and famous.

"About 20 to 25 percent of my patients are the Hollywood celebrity types and then 75 percent are just regular normal patients," he said. "Busy professionals, housewives, quote-on-quote soccer moms."

Justine Szendzielorz is a nurse from Los Angeles and said she can get botox injections within her budget and schedule.

"It's so hard to drive to an office, sit in traffic and get to the office, sit in the office and wait for the doctor," she said. "And have saved xx amount of hours in commutes and waiting times so it's been that invaluable in that regard."

And she's done within 10 to 15 minutes and can go about her day.

Concierge services also include B12 shots and the IVs for hangover relief.

Copyright 2018 CBS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    •   
Powered by Frankly