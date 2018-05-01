Concierge cosmetics brings Botox to you

"Botox and fillers and then I do microneedling," Dr. Sal said. "I do some of the injectables for double chin treatments called kybella." (Source: CBS)

Doctors are making house calls again but it's not just to cure an illness, now you can get Botox and other cosmetic procedures done at home.

Lisa Desai gets microneedling to help build collagen and prevent wrinkles in the comfort of her dining room in Orange County, Calif.

What did she like best about getting this service at home? The privacy, she said, and "having the doctor right here."

She calls on the services of Dr. Sal Nadkarni, a concierge physician who specializes in cosmetic procedures.

A visit from a private doctor can run thousands of dollars but medical spas and physicians are now offering quick procedures at prices comparable to visiting an office. And it's not just for the rich and famous.

"About 20 to 25 percent of my patients are the Hollywood celebrity types and then 75 percent are just regular normal patients," he said. "Busy professionals, housewives, quote-on-quote soccer moms."

Justine Szendzielorz is a nurse from Los Angeles and said she can get botox injections within her budget and schedule.

"It's so hard to drive to an office, sit in traffic and get to the office, sit in the office and wait for the doctor," she said. "And have saved xx amount of hours in commutes and waiting times so it's been that invaluable in that regard."

And she's done within 10 to 15 minutes and can go about her day.

Concierge services also include B12 shots and the IVs for hangover relief.

