Senator Blunt to visit Three Rivers College, Southeast MO State University

Senator Roy Blunt will visit Three Rivers College and Southeast Missouri State University. (Source: Roy Blunt, US Senate)

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will visit Three Rivers College and Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday, May 2.

He will be in Cape Girardeau at Southeast around 2:15 p.m. and then in Sikeston at TRC around 3:45 p.m.

Blunt will visit with students, educators and administrators to talk about the importance of Pell Grants.

Pell Grants are a federally funded need-based program that can help students pay for college.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The program has recently been expanded in 2018 to provide money for summer classes at TRC. This will allow qualifying students to continue taking classes all year round and finish degreed faster.

The government funding bill for 2018 also provided a $60 million increase for TRIO to help low-income and first-generation students get into and complete college. It also provided a $75 million increase for Career and Technical Education state grants that support programs at the high school and post-secondary level.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.