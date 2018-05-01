Missouri's Capitol dome to turn blue for fallen law enforcement officers

The capitol will turn blue to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Fallen law enforcement officers will be honored during the month of May in Missouri.

The dome of Missouri's Capitol building will be lit up in blue to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

During the month of May fallen officers and the people who survive them are honored when National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day come around.

The Capitol dome will turn blue Tuesday night on May 1 and will continue all month.

“There are families across Missouri who have lost fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters in the line of duty—defending us as law enforcement officers. It is up to all of us to ensure that their sacrifice is remembered and that their spirit of service lives on. Missouri backs the blue,” Gov. Eric Greitens said. “The courage, strength, and sacrifice of these officers--and that of their families--will be honored.”

A Missouri Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 4 at the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

The annual memorial service honoring fallen law enforcement officers will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5 at the Carnahan Memorial Garden, located at 101 Jefferson Street, East. The location has changed this year due to construction on the Capitol grounds. For more information on the memorial ceremonies, go to https://dps.mo.gov/lememorial.php.

