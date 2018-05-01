New spokespersons named for Kentucky State Police

Sergeant Joshua Lawson has been named commander of the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Branch (Source: KSP)

A new commander has been named for the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Branch.

Sergeant Joshua Lawson is the commander and will function as the agency’s primary spokesperson at KSP headquarters in Frankfort.

Lawson has been with the agency for 13 years. He has previously been a road trooper at KSP Post 8 in Morehead, a public affairs officer at KSP Post 5 in Campbellsburg, an assistant spokesperson at the KSP Public Affairs Branch in Frankfort and a detective in the KSP Electronic Crime Branch.

“Effective communication plays a vital role in KSP’s public safety mission,” says Lawson. “Protecting Kentucky’s citizens from harm is an enormous task. It requires a team effort by law enforcement, statewide news media, social media networks and the public at large.”

Master Trooper William Gregory has also joined the Public Affairs Branch as an assistant media spokesperson. Gregory is a 21-year veteran of the agency. His previous assignments include duty as a road trooper, detective and public affairs officer at KSP Post 15 in Columbia. He can be reached at 502-782-1777 (office) or 270-805-1703 (cell). His email address is william.gregory@ky.gov .

