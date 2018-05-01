Cape Girardeau police step up patrols after woman says free plants were stolen

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman said people have started stealing potted plants from her yard.

Tina Blyzes said she has been giving out her plants to anyone who asks for the past ten years.

She said this is the first year her plants have been stolen and she has called the police.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said patrols have been stepped up in the area to catch the person or people responsible.

He said when officers aren't busy they are doing extra patrols near Blyzes' home.

