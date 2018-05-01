President declares May National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

The president has declared May 2018 to be National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

President Donald Trump said in his proclamation that the month will be a time to renew commitment to living healthier and more actively.

He also said we will acknowledge the important role of sports in our society. Sports make a positive difference improving both mental and physical health.

The president said sports build good character and teach the values of teamwork, self discipline and promote leadership as well.

