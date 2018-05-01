Garage doors can be weakest spot on homes in high winds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Garage doors can be weakest spot on homes in high winds

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
Ziegenhorn said garage doors are designed to handle winds up to 65 to 70 miles-per-hour. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) Ziegenhorn said garage doors are designed to handle winds up to 65 to 70 miles-per-hour. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
Winds can get much stronger than the threshold, and they have such a wide surface area. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) Winds can get much stronger than the threshold, and they have such a wide surface area. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
Once the winds push through the garage, Grant said, typically the roof and walls go next. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) Once the winds push through the garage, Grant said, typically the roof and walls go next. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Winds can pack a powerful punch, even when there is no tornado. While any part of your home can be damaged by winds, one of the most vulnerable spots is your garage door.

"Garage doors, typically, in the research that has been done, can be the first thing to go," David Ziegenhorn, owner of Garage Door County of Sikeston said.

Ziegenhorn said garage doors are designed to handle winds up to 65 to 70 miles-per-hour. Winds can get much stronger than the threshold, and they have such a wide surface area.

"Well, when you have certain areas of the home, you have certain spots are weak points, and the garage is a significant weak point," Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said. "Again, we talk about surface area, and the more surface area the winds can attach to, the more damage it can do."

Once the winds push through the garage, Grant said, typically the roof and walls go next. He also said the damage can look a lot worse afterward, even though the storm may not have been as strong as first thought.

"A lot of the time it's found in storm surveys, that the garage has been the week point in the house, a lot of time there will be significant damage to a house but it's been found that because of the weakening point in the garage that the tornado may not have been as strong as you would think based on the roof being torn off because of the garage and the other walls falling in place," Grant said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

There are a couple options: buy a new garage door, or retrofit your current one to a certain extent.

"A garage door is specifically engineered for what's sitting there right now," Ziegenhorn said. "If you start adding weight to that, you've changed the springing engineering of the door so, if you're going to go through that trouble, you do all of the engineering of the door so that it's still working the same as when you started doing all of that."

Ziegenhorn said if you are not willing to buy a new door, or go through the trouble of messing with the engineering of your current one, there is something else you could do if you have a solid garage door jam.

"If you've covered that base, the other thing that you can do is adding reinforcing to the door track," Ziegenhorn said. "Which would mean extra brackets to hold that track to keep it from blowing away, that allows the rollers to pop out and the door to blow in."

Something that does not surprise homeowner, Donna Tucker. She is not planning on any upgrades but could see why others might.

"I don't know if I need to consider that for my door, but I would if there was a problem with my door, and it also depends on which way your house was facing, so yeah, I would consider that," Tucker said.

Ziegenhorn said you can look for a sticker on your garage door that has the wind limit your doors should be able to withstand, that is if it is installed correctly.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    •   
Powered by Frankly