First Alert: Warm and windy, lots of sunshine

The sun should warm the area after a cold morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

It feels more like spring today with warm gusty winds across the area.

Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 70s and lowers 80s.

This evening we will continue to see southerly winds gusting up to 20MPH at times.

This will help keep temperatures above normal overnight.

Evening temperatures will fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s.



Wednesday will be warm and continued windy. In fact, we will likely see more wind gusts over 30MPH than we saw today. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.



We are tracking a threat of storms by the end of the week.

