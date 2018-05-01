Missouri House moves to boycott companies boycotting Israel - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri House moves to boycott companies boycotting Israel

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a bill that would ban the state from working with companies boycotting Israel.

The proposal, approved in a 111-35 vote, would bar government entities from hiring businesses that are purposefully refusing to do business with Israel as a way to protest that country's policies toward Palestinians.

The measure would not affect contracts worth less than $10,000.

Proponents say it's an important show of support for an ally and trade partner.

Opponents say the bill is unconstitutional and would inhibit citizens' ability to participate in a nonviolent protest.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

More than 20 other states have adopted this policy. A similar law in Kansas was blocked by a federal judge this year pending a court challenge.

The bill HB 2179

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

