What you need to know May 1

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 1

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have some of the warmest temperatures of the year, today. Highs will hit 80 degrees in most of the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a lake wind advisory and gusts will hit around 20 mph. We’ll also have lots of sun.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely on Thursday and Friday. Severe weather still looks unlikely, but not impossible.

The weekend looks mainly dry and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and there is only the slightest chance of a stray shower.

Lawyers for Gov. Eric Greitens said the publisher of a newspaper was behind some of the cash payments that were sent to a lawyer.

Oil prices are increasing so here are some money saving tips for you this summer season.

The Poshard Foundation gave out 100 thousand dollars in grants to 30 different agencies in Southern Illinois.

A congressional candidate in Illinois stopped by Southern Illinois University on Monday, April 30 to talk about marijuana.

It's been one year since southeast Missouri was hit with the historic flooding. See where the people of Van Buren are today.

Former Teacher of the Year award recipient was charged with battery in a student altercation.

The autopsy for a Texas boy found in a dryer during a game of hide-and-seek revealed the 10-year-old was electrocuted.

 The world’s oldest spider recently died, and the science community mourned the loss of the arachnid.

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

