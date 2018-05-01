What you need to know May 1

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 1

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have some of the warmest temperatures of the year, today. Highs will hit 80 degrees in most of the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a lake wind advisory and gusts will hit around 20 mph. We’ll also have lots of sun.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely on Thursday and Friday. Severe weather still looks unlikely, but not impossible.

The weekend looks mainly dry and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and there is only the slightest chance of a stray shower.

Making headlines

Lawyers for Gov. Eric Greitens said the publisher of a newspaper was behind some of the cash payments that were sent to a lawyer.

Oil prices are increasing so here are some money saving tips for you this summer season.

The Poshard Foundation gave out 100 thousand dollars in grants to 30 different agencies in Southern Illinois.

A congressional candidate in Illinois stopped by Southern Illinois University on Monday, April 30 to talk about marijuana.

It's been one year since southeast Missouri was hit with the historic flooding. See where the people of Van Buren are today.

Trending web stories

Former Teacher of the Year award recipient was charged with battery in a student altercation.

The autopsy for a Texas boy found in a dryer during a game of hide-and-seek revealed the 10-year-old was electrocuted.

The world’s oldest spider recently died, and the science community mourned the loss of the arachnid.

