Poshard Foundation gave $100k to local charities

The Poshard Foundation gave to 30 charities in the area. (Source: Chris Drury KFVS)

A local charity that helps abused kids hands out money for the cause.

The Poshard Foundation gave out 100 thousand dollars in grants to 30 different agencies in Southern Illinois.

Some of the money went to "Pregnancy Matters," a group that offers confidential services to young women in the area.

The executive director says the agency is thankful to receive the award.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"I wish I could share with the community the smiles from the mother's faces or sometimes the tears when they realize that people that don't even know them, care about them," said Cassie Walden, Pregnancy Matters Executive Director. "I wish I could share that and how important it is to them, and how appreciative the moms are."

Glenn and Jo Poshard are the co-founders of the foundation.

This is the 19th year the charity has awarded grants to the community.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.