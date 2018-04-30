Illinois candidates stops by SIU to talk about marijuana

A congressional candidate in Illinois stopped by Southern Illinois University on Monday, April 30 to talk about marijuana.

Brendan Kelly spoke during an open forum held by the SIU college democrats.

The group talked about the stigma of the marijuana and how they'd like it to be seen in the future.

Kelly, who will challenge Republican Mike Bost in the upcoming election, says he'd like to see more research, but also believes marijuana could have a positive impact.

"As a prosecutor, my job has been to make decisions based upon the evidence and the evidence is starting to show that for the opioid crisis the availability of medical marijuana to be able to treat the issues of pain that is a viable alternative," Kelly said.

The Illinois Senate recently approved a bill that would allow Medical Marijuana to be used as an alternative to opioids.

