1 injured in UTV crash in Bollinger County, MO

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a UTV crash on Highway OO on Saturday, April 28 at 5:10 p.m.

According to MSHP, Maggie Rennick, 25, of New Haven, MO was driving a UTV on Highway OO when the vehicle drove off the road and Rennick overcorrected overturning the vehicle and ejecting Rennick.

Rennick was air-lifted to St. Francis Medical Center with serious injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.