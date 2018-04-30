Princeton woman killed in McCracken Co. crash

A Princeton, Kentucky woman was killed in a crash in McCracken County on Monday, April 30.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened just after 2:30 at the intersection of Reidland Rd. and US 60.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

At the scene, deputies found the 68-year-old woman unresponsive in a Honda CRV. She was treated at an area hospital where she later died.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman had a medical issue which caused her to rear end another vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection.

The other driver was treated and released for non-incapacitating injuries.

The westbound lanes were shut down for two hours for the investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Reidland/Farley Fire Department, the Paducah/McCracken County DES and Mercy Regional EMS.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.