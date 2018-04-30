1 injured in rollover crash in Scott County, MO

One person was injured in a crash on Highway 77. (Source: Raycom Media)

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m.

According to the MSHP, Emma Hunter, 24, of Sikeston, MO was traveling on Highway 77 when her vehicle left the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Hunter was air-lifted to St. Francis Medical center with serious injuries.

