Princeton, KY man dies in I-24 crash

A Princeton, Kentucky man died in a crash on Interstate 24 in Trigg County on Monday, April 30.

According to Kentucky State Police, the preliminary investigation showed Bobby L. Lewis II, 59, was going westbound on I-24 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when, for an unknown reason, he left the right side of the road and hit a bridge embankment.

They were notified by dispatch around 5:44 p.m.

State police say Lewis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Trigg County coroner.

The westbound lanes of I-24 were restricted to one lane at the KY 272/Julien Road Overpass near the 71-mile marker in Trigg County.

The investigation is being conducted by state police, the Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Cadiz Police Department, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Coroner's Office, Trigg County Fire and Rescue Department and Montgomery Fire Department.

