2-year-old left at home while parents go on trip to Walmart

Mayfield police said a 2-year-old child was left alone at a home while a man and woman went to Walmart.

According to police, officers responded to a home on S. 2nd Street.

A caller who was dropping off two other children realized no one was at home and there was a child unattended in a crib.

Social services were called for assistance.

When the couple arrived, they said that hey had gone to Walmart and left the child at the house because she was asleep, according to a post on the Mayfield Police Facebook page.

The investigation showed one man had an active warrant in Graves County. Both were placed under arrest and taken to the Graves County Jail.

Arrested were Aminiaska Schaefer on wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended/revoked license.

Joey Mallory was arrested on contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

