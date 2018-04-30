Man killed in Gallatin Co., IL tractor vs. pickup crash

State police said 1 man died in the crash (Source: KFVS)

The driver of a tractor disc plow was killed after a crash in Gallatin County, Illinois on Sunday, April 29.

The crash happened at 8:18 p.m. on Illinois Route 141, east of Denium Road, according to state police.

A preliminary Illinois State Police crash report shows the driver of a Ford truck was east on Route 141 and struck the disc plow. The plow was being towed by a Case Comfort King Tractor driven by Timothy Brinkley, 20, of Norris City.

The tractor overturned after impact.

A Chevrolet truck towing a trailer was hit by crash debris.

Brinkley died at the scene. The driver of the Ford pickup, Billy Karnes, 58, of Eldorado was airlifted to a hospital.

A state police reconstruction team is investigating.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the White County Sheriff’s Department, Norris City Police Department, Norris City Fire Department, Omaha Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department, Norris City First Responders, White County Ambulance, Transcare Ambulance, Air Evac, White County Coroner, and Cherry Street Automotive Towing Service.

