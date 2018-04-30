Paducah, KY man arrested on sexual assault and drug charges

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic assault call on Monday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, someone called 911 to help a woman who ran away from her boyfriend following a physical assault. The woman has fled to a business on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, Ky. in an attempt to hide while law enforcement was responding.

Paducah Police arrived and determine the assault took place outside the city limits. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department then responded to the business and local hospital to begin their investigation.

According to the detectives, the victim told detectives that her boyfriend, Robert Hicks, had been continually assaulting her since Friday, April 27, 2018. She said that Hicks would not let her leave unless it was with him and that he physically assaulted her with tools and adult toys. She also said that she was sexually assaulted by Hicks during the three day period.

Detectives interviewed 24-year-old Hicks and say he corroborated some of the allegations made by the victim. Hicks also stated that he had been under the influence of methamphetamine and blamed the allegations on meth.

Detectives obtained a search warrant at Hick’s residence and during a search, detectives located evidence to corroborate the victim’s statements as well as a small quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Hicks was charged with Assault Fourth Domestic Violence, Unlawful Imprisonment First-Degree, Sexual Abuse First-Degree, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hicks was taken in the McCracken County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

