'Wheels and Wings' bike ride set for May 26 in LaCenter, KY

The eighth annual Ballard County Wheels and Wings bike ride will be held May 26.

It begins at 8 a.m. at the old Ballard Co. preschool gym on Olive Street.

There will be a free 5-mile family ride along with the 15, 30 and 60-mile paid routes.

The Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the organizers to host a cook off and vendor event in LaCenter Park.

For more information, or to volunteer, search Facebook for Ballard County Wheels and Wings, or visit the school district’s webpage.

