McCracken County ASAP to hold training about "drugs in the workplace"

McCracken County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) will be holding a free training session titled "What You Need To Know About Drugs in The Workplace."

During this training, many questions about drugs in the workplace will be answered. Questions like: How prevalent is opioid and other drug use in Western KY? What are the possible impacts on my business? How do I recognize drug and alcohol use in my employees? Do I need to have or update my drug-free workplace policy?

The training will be held at the McCracken County Extension office at 2025 New Holt Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 15.

Lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A. Speakers include Detective Sgt. Ryan Conn with the Paducah Police Department and Martin Russell, Human Resource Director with the City of Paducah.

