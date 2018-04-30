Statue of heroic Korean War horse to be dedicated at KY Horse Park

A statue of Sgt. Reckless, heroic Korean War horse, will be dedicated at the Kentucky Horse Park on May 12. (Source: Kentucky Horse Park)

A 1,000-pound statue of the heroic Korean war horse, Sgt. Reckless, will be unveiled at a dedication ceremony at the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday, May 12 at 1 p.m.

The dedication followed a more than two-year effort by Marine Corps veterans and private citizens who have actively raised money to put the statue in the park.

Although Sgt. Reckless has been recognized with bronze statues at both Camp Pendleton in California and the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia, it was the vision of James E. "Ted" Bassett III, a Marine Corps combat veteran of World War II and former president and chairman of the Keeneland Association, that she be memorialized at the park.

Sgt. Reckless was a small Mongolian-bred mare with a racing background in her native country. She became a national hero in 1953 after she was bought by U.S. Marines during the Korean War to carry ammunition for the 75mm Recoilless Rifle Platoon.

The dedication ceremony will feature a Marine Corps color guard, will include an unveiling of the statue by four Korean War veterans who served with Reckless in Korea, plus guest speaker Sgt. Harold Wadley, USMC, who saw her in action during her most heroic battle.

Additional speakers will include Ted Bassett; Robin Hutton, author of the book "Sgt. Reckless: America's War Horse;" and Jocelyn Russell, sculptor of the monument.

Interactive displays will be set up on Saturday and Sunday, May 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the statue.

Admission for the Sgt. Reckless statue unveiling and dedication will be free for those attending only this event at the part at 1 p.m.

