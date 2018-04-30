City of Carbondale Halloween event name and logo contest

The City of Carbondale is asking the community to come up with a unique name and logo to promote it's Halloween event. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

The City of Carbondale is asking the community to come up with a unique name and logo to promote it's Halloween event.

The contest is open to all southern Illinois artists and Saluki graduates.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The winner will receive $150. The city acquires ownership of the winning logo.

The Carbondale Halloween Committee will select the winning logo and the new design will be unveiled at the June 12 City Council Meeting.

The name of the event must include the word “Halloween.” Logos cannot contain copyrighted materials, third-party artwork or images. And, the has to be grayscale (black and white).

Public Relations Officer for Carbondale Amy Fox talked about how the winner will be able to see their work for years to come.

'Not only will they see, their logo on this year's publicity, but they'll see it in 2019, 2020, and years to come," Fox said. "Wouldn't that be great if you were a local artist and you're just starting your career and you had something saying I won the city's Halloween logo contest?"

Contest applications are available online at www.explorecarbondale.com or at City Hall.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.