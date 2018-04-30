Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizen's Advisory Board relocates office

The administrative offices of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board are moving May 1 (Source: pppo.gov)

The administrative offices of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board are moving May 1 to the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The new offices will be located at 5100 Alben Barkley Drive, Room 221 of WKCTC’s Emerging Technology Center.

“This move further strengthens the partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy and the local community, with a direct tie to local higher education,” said CAB Chairman Dr. Bill Murphy.

“The CAB plays a vital role in not only the DOE outreach program, but they also have a long history as stakeholders in the Paducah site environmental cleanup program,” said Jennifer Woodard, Paducah Site Lead for DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office (PPPO).

“We look forward to this partnering between the CAB and WKCTC.”

The relocation will also provide a new home for the Department of Energy's Paducah Environmental Information Center (EIC).

