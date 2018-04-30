Murray State University expands tuition assistance program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State University expands tuition assistance program

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Murray State University says it's expanding a tuition assistance program to cover students throughout the state.

The program includes scholarship assistance to offset tuition costs for students if their combined total of Pell Grant, College Access Program Grant and Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship falls short.

The change is an expansion of the previous Racer Promise tuition assistance program that had been offered to students in the university's 18-county western Kentucky service region. The change allows assistance for first-time freshmen and new transfer students throughout the state.

The program is only available beginning with the fall semester of each academic year.

More information is available online .

