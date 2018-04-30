Ben Franklin store in Dexter, MO closing after nearly 90 years in business

Weber's Ben Franklin store in Dexter, Missouri is closing its doors (Source: Dexter Chamber of Commerce, Facebook)

Weber's Ben Franklin store in Dexter, Missouri is closing its doors. It's been open for nearly 90 years according to the city Chamber of Commerce.

Store Manager Donna West said the store will be open another two to three months. There is a lot of merchandise to sell yet.

The store has four-floor employees and a manager. They will all be working until the store closes its doors, she said.

The Chamber appreciates the many years the business has served the community, and the work of the Weber family and their employees, according to a Facebook post.

