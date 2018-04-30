Humane Society of Southeast Missouri working to save 500 animal's lives

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is setting a goal of saving the lives of hundreds of animals. (Source: KFVS)

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is setting a goal of saving the lives of hundreds of animals this summer.

They are asking for the public's help to stop euthanasia as a means to control the pet population.

The society is setting a goal to save 500 animals lives as a part of 'Save Them Summer' 2018 event. The event runs from May 1 to August 31.

The shelter has been working hard to become a no-kill shelter. The standard is for 90-percent of the animals received to be released alive.

The humane society has policy changes in place to where the length of stay is increased through the kennel enrichment program.

The shelter relies on the community for donations and support.

