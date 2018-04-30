AG Hawley opens inquiry into Gov. Greitens' social media accounts

Missouri's attorney general is reviewing Gov. Eric Greitens' social media use following questions about compliance with the Sunshine law. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley opened a Sunshine Law inquiry into the social media accounts of Governor Eric Greitens.

This comes after published reports suggest a state employee crafted a social media post for the governor when Greitens only had one Facebook page, which he used for his campaign.

Mary Compton with the Attorney General’s office said, “Based on new information that has been provided, we have opened an inquiry into this matter. If a state employee was in fact operating campaign social media accounts, the Sunshine Law may well apply to some or all of the records associated with that account.”

Compton could not comment on any timetable involving this inquiry.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved