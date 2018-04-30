Part of Old Orchard Rd. to close in Jackson, MO for reconstruction

The Jackson Public Works Department offered this detour map for the Old Orchard Rd. closure. (Source: Jackson Public Works)

A portion of South Old Orchard Road in Jackson, Missouri will be closed starting on May 2 for reconstruction.

According to the city of Jackson, the closed portion is between the East Jackson Fire Station and County Road 306.

The tentative date for re-opening will be on or around June 4, depending on construction progress.

You can look at the detour map for routes to take during the road closure. Signs will be posted to help drivers along the detour route.

To access Old Orchard Road south of the closure:

Starting at the intersection of Old Orchard Road and County Road 306, travel west across the interstate to Veteran's Memorial Drive.

Turn left and travel north on Veteran's Memorial Drive.

Turn left onto East Main Street. Continue west on East Main Street to the Lacey Street intersection.

Turn left onto Lacey Street.

After traveling south on Lacey Street, turn right onto Bainbridge Road and continue to the Donna Drive intersection.

Turn left onto Donna Drive. Continue south until the End of Donna Drive at East Jackson Boulevard.

Turn left onto East Jackson Boulevard.

Continue east on East Jackson Boulevard.

At the South Old Orchard intersection, turn left and continue on Old Orchard Drive until the destination is reached.

To access Old Orchard Road north of the closure:

Starting at the Intersection of South Old Orchard Road and East Jackson Boulevard, turn Right onto East Jackson Boulevard.

Travel West on East Jackson Boulevard.

At the Donna Drive Intersection, turn Right.

Travel North until the End of Donna Drive at the Intersection of Bainbridge Road.

Turn Right onto Bainbridge Road.

Travel East and Turn Left onto Lacey Street.

Travel on Lacey Street until the intersection of East Main Street.

Turn Right. Travel East on East Main Street until the Intersection of Old Orchard Road.

Turn Right onto Old Orchard Road and travel South until the destination is reached.

You can contact the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300 for more information.

