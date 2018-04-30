Missouri only state without statewide opioid tracking plan

Missouri lawmakers continue to struggle with how or whether to implement a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers continue to struggle with how or whether to implement a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

Missouri is the only state without a program that that allows doctors or pharmacists to track a patient's prescription history, despite being among the 20 worst states for drug overdose deaths.

The Kansas City Star reports Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order last year creating a drug monitoring program. But it has been opposed by many lawmakers and medical professionals, and last week the Missouri Senate considered defunding the program.

Critics say Grietens' program allows the state to track physicians and pharmacists but doesn't give doctors tools to prevent over-prescribing drugs.

The funds being debated would create two more investigative positions to help current investigators study physicians' and doctors' prescription habits.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

