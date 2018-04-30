Missouri attorney general to review Greitens' social media - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri attorney general to review Greitens' social media

Missouri's attorney general is reviewing Gov. Eric Greitens' social media use following questions about compliance with the Sunshine law. (Source: Stock image/KFVS) Missouri's attorney general is reviewing Gov. Eric Greitens' social media use following questions about compliance with the Sunshine law. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's attorney general is reviewing Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' social media use following questions about compliance with the Sunshine law.

Fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley previously said that Greitens' Twitter and Facebook accounts are not public records. But attorney general spokeswoman Mary Compton in a Monday statement said the office opened an inquiry based on new information.

The Kansas City Star on Friday reported that it asked Hawley's office about emails that appear to show Greitens' spokesman's involvement in a draft post. The emails were written before the governor's office created official social media accounts.

Compton says if a state employee operated social media accounts, the state Sunshine law might apply to some or all account records.

St. Louis Public Radio first reported on the emails last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly