Ballard High School student Jordan Wood selected for Governor's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ballard High School student Jordan Wood selected for Governor's Scholars Program

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
Ballard Memorial High School junior Jordan Wood has been selected for this year’s Governor’s Scholars Program. (Source: Ballard Memorial High School) Ballard Memorial High School junior Jordan Wood has been selected for this year’s Governor’s Scholars Program. (Source: Ballard Memorial High School)
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Ballard Memorial High School junior Jordan Wood has been selected for this year’s Governor’s Scholars Program.

Chloe Irvin was selected as her alternate.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

This prestigious program is limited to just over 1,000 of Kentucky’s most outstanding students, selected from over 2,000 applicants.

The GSP was established in 1983 to provide academic and personal growth through strong liberal arts and co-curricular programs.

 Scholars will attend this year on the campuses of Northern Kentucky, Morehead State and Murray State universities for the five-week summer experience.

Wood is the daughter of Lisa and Kevin Chatellier of West Paducah.

She is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad, STAND, concert choir (where she serves as secretary), French Club (where she serves as treasurer), FBLA, HOSA, and Drama, Beta and Pep clubs.

She is a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, participated in the Just Imagine walk for childhood cancer, and is a Sand Cloud ambassador.

Wood has volunteered at McCracken County Public Library, the Missouri Veterans’ Home, Wickliffe Harvest Festival, the Ballard 4-H 5K walk/run, and the Ballard Little League cheer clinic.

She has worked as peer tutor in Ballard’s 21st Century Community Learning Center program and at the Justice store in Paducah.

Her honors and awards include geometry and algebra II, principles of health science, nomination to the All-American Cheer squad, stunting and Gatorade Spirit awards at cheer camp, and selection for 1st District Honor Choir.

Wood wrote her GSP essay on why the character of Tris Prior from the Divergent series of novels was important to her, and plans to focus on astronomy, forensic science and journalism and mass media at the program.

In her recommendation, BMHS cheer coach Alyssa Harris said, “I cannot think of a more qualified individual to attend the 2018 Governor's Scholar Program. Jordan Wood is an upstanding and outstanding young lady and member of our community. Her demeanor, maturity, and caring heart make her one-of-a-kind.”

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    •   
Powered by Frankly