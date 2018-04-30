Ballard High School student Jordan Wood selected for Governor's Scholars Program

Ballard Memorial High School junior Jordan Wood has been selected for this year’s Governor’s Scholars Program. (Source: Ballard Memorial High School)

Chloe Irvin was selected as her alternate.

This prestigious program is limited to just over 1,000 of Kentucky’s most outstanding students, selected from over 2,000 applicants.

The GSP was established in 1983 to provide academic and personal growth through strong liberal arts and co-curricular programs.

Scholars will attend this year on the campuses of Northern Kentucky, Morehead State and Murray State universities for the five-week summer experience.

Wood is the daughter of Lisa and Kevin Chatellier of West Paducah.

She is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad, STAND, concert choir (where she serves as secretary), French Club (where she serves as treasurer), FBLA, HOSA, and Drama, Beta and Pep clubs.

She is a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, participated in the Just Imagine walk for childhood cancer, and is a Sand Cloud ambassador.

Wood has volunteered at McCracken County Public Library, the Missouri Veterans’ Home, Wickliffe Harvest Festival, the Ballard 4-H 5K walk/run, and the Ballard Little League cheer clinic.

She has worked as peer tutor in Ballard’s 21st Century Community Learning Center program and at the Justice store in Paducah.

Her honors and awards include geometry and algebra II, principles of health science, nomination to the All-American Cheer squad, stunting and Gatorade Spirit awards at cheer camp, and selection for 1st District Honor Choir.

Wood wrote her GSP essay on why the character of Tris Prior from the Divergent series of novels was important to her, and plans to focus on astronomy, forensic science and journalism and mass media at the program.

In her recommendation, BMHS cheer coach Alyssa Harris said, “I cannot think of a more qualified individual to attend the 2018 Governor's Scholar Program. Jordan Wood is an upstanding and outstanding young lady and member of our community. Her demeanor, maturity, and caring heart make her one-of-a-kind.”

