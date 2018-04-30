Kennett, MO medical center closing sooner than expected - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett, MO medical center closing sooner than expected

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center will consolidate with a center in Poplar Bluff (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS) Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center will consolidate with a center in Poplar Bluff (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

The Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center will soon consolidate operations with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. 

According to hospital leaders, the transition date is now set for June 30. The date had been July 31.

For residents of the area, this means the medical center in Kennett, Missouri will no longer offer inpatient, emergency room or outpatient services after 11:50 p.m. on June 30. 

The hospital has also received notice that it will no longer have obstetric/gynecologic physician coverage after May 17. This means the hospital will no longer provide planned, inpatient childbirth services after that date.

Calls to affected OB/GYN patients are beginning May 3 to help them transfer their care to another obstetrician and Poplar Bluff Medical Center for delivery.

Patients who are experiencing a medical emergency, childbirth-related or otherwise, can continue coming to the Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center ER for services while it remains open.

Hospital teams are trained to provide emergency medical care and, if needed, can arrange for transfer to another facility.

Planning is still in process to continue access in Kennett for quality primary care and select outpatient diagnostic imaging and lab services. More than 95 percent of patients at the hospital and clinic received outpatient care last year.

Access in Kennett for quality primary care and select diagnostic imaging and lab services in the Plaza medical office building on the Twin Rivers campus is in the planning process.

The City Clerk in Kennett said this is one of the biggest employers in the area. 

July 31 was the previous transition date. 

"As healthcare delivery evolves and medical innovation makes inpatient services less needed, consolidating operations with the larger resources of Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center became the most sustainable plan for the future,” Chief Executive Officer Christian Jones.  said. “We plan to continue offering excellent outpatient care locally, which is how 95% of our patients’ medical needs were provided last year."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Jones said Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center is caring for patients who require more advanced clinical services and has the capacity to support the medical needs of patients from Kennett.

Jones will become the chief operating officer of Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. This role is designed to support operations at Poplar Bluff in addition to retaining oversight for outpatient services in Kennett.

“Because we value these individuals and hope to retain many of them within the organization, job fairs are scheduled this week and next for our approximately 300  employees to meet with representatives of Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to help them identify positions for which their skills might be a good fit and they can transfer," Jones said.

“More than 95 percent of the patients who received care at our hospital and clinic last year did so on an outpatient basis, and we are planning to continue quality primary care in Kennett," Jones added. "In addition to the breadth of services available at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, there are two emergency rooms within 20 miles of Kennett and two more within 30 miles, giving the community multiple options to secure medical services.

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center released this statement on Monday, April 30:

"Healthcare is evolving rapidly and we are adapting for the future. Patients from across southeastern Missouri come to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for advanced services. We are continuing to develop the services we offer, and our nurses, medical staff members and other employees are dedicated to providing every patient with high-quality, personalized care. Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center CEO Chris Jones is joining our hospital as chief operating officer and this will enhance our connection with the Kennett community."

Richard Peck has worked at Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center for more than 20 years.

“There was an official meeting this morning but you know the rumor mill works fast and everyone was more or less aware, just hoping for the best but it didn't happen,” said Peck. “I know how this can impact you, this can impact your family it can really change the whole path of your life. Kennett has served for years and years as the medical center for this part of the Bootheel."

Kennett Mayor Bob Hancock says the news came as a shock to him as well and he understands the impact this will have on the employees

He says Kennett depends on people coming to into town and the hospital was a big part of that..

“Our tax base is sales tax, several years ago we did away with the property tax so we're dependent on people spending money in Kennett and this is going to have a huge impact,” said Hancock. "Kennett will rise to the challenge."

“Oh it will resonate with restaurants and businesses and they'll be a million homes for sale,” said Peck. “Something you've always heard about on the news somewhere else, and now it's us.”

Mayor Hancock said he and a group of leaders will be meeting very soon to discuss options to overcome this. And, the city will also be reaching out to other hospitals to see if they would be interested in moving into town.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    •   
Powered by Frankly