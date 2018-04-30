Supreme Court to hear appeal of Missouri death row inmate

Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.
Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.
May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer.
May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer.
A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27.
A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27.
The 70th annual Memorial Day Service kicked off on Sunday at the Bollinger County Memorial Park.
The 70th annual Memorial Day Service kicked off on Sunday at the Bollinger County Memorial Park.
There is a chance for isolated showers/storms to develop especially in our southeastern half of the Heartland.
There is a chance for isolated showers/storms to develop especially in our southeastern half of the Heartland.