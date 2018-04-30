McCracken Co., KY deputies arrest woman on drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky was on April 29 and led to a drug arrest at 11:47 p.m.

Deputies identified the driver as Tammy J. Dailey, 45, of Paducah. Dailey was arrested and charged with having one headlight, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (first-degree, first-offense), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of an address change.

The deputies said they stopped Dailey in a 2004 Hyundai Elantra passenger car for an equipment violation on Park Avenue.

They said they detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Dailey’s operator’s license was suspended according to deputies. Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found suspected marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, a quantity of Hydrocodone pills was located on Dailey’s person. Dailey admitted to deputies that she did not have a prescription and possessed the prescription pain medication illegally.

Dailey was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where she was lodged.

