Son stumbles across elk skull while hunting for mushrooms in Van Buren, MO

April 28 isn't a day Davin Thompson will soon forget.

It's the day he found an elk skull Van Buren, Missouri according to Heather Cooper.

She said Davin his dad were hunting for mushrooms when he stumbled across it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

She said it is 347 inches. It is a 7 by 6.

She also said Game Warden Mark Wilcox donated an elk tag so that the family could have it mounted.

They also plan to send a picture of the find to the conservation department.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved