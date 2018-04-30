This week in music: 1988 Whitney Houston

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from this date 30 years ago.

This week in 1988, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine at number five with Anything For You. The ballad would go on to become Estefan's first number one hit and became one of the most popular songs of the summer.

The Australian band INXS was at number four with Devil Inside. It was a follow up to the group's number one hit Need You Tonight. Devil Inside would peak at number two.

American rockers Aerosmith was in the number three position with Angel. The power ballad is the band's second biggest chart hit behind their number one single I Don't Want to Miss a Thing.

Terence Trent D'Arby was in the runner up spot with Wishing Well. It would be D'Arby's only number one single. But it was a slow chart climber. It took Wishing Well seventeen weeks to reach the top spot on the Hot 100.

So who had the number one single on this date in '88? That would go to Whitney Houston with Where Do Broken Hearts Go. In interviews conducted years later, Houston said she hated the song. But her record company loved it. It was Houston's seventh consecutive number-one single, a record for consecutive chart toppers that still stands to this day.

