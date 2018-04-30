This week in country music: 1970 Charley Pride

How about some musical memories on this final day of April.

This morning we check Billboard Magazine's Country Chart from this week in 1970.

At number five was Loretta Lynn with I Know How. The song was her 17th top ten hit.

David Dudley checked in at number four with The Pool Shark. The song was about pool game in which the singer gets "hustled" out of $187 dollars and his ring. It was Dudley's first and only number one hit. By the way it was written by and up and coming singer-songwriter by the name of Tom T. Hall.

In the number three spot was a song about some dirty birds with no feathers who can't tell directions. Jack Blanchard and Misty Morgan took Tennessee Bird Walk all the way to number one. It was also a big hit on the Hot 100 where it peaked at number three. Chirp, Chirp!

Holding down the number two position was Marty Robbins with My Woman, My Woman, My Wife. It was the 14th number one single for Robbins. It also won Robbins a Grammy. It was named Best Country Song at the 1971 Grammy Awards.

And in the top spot for this week in '70 was Charley Pride with Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone. It was Pride's third straight number one hit. It was during this time Pride established himself as a country superstar becoming RCA records biggest selling artist since Elvis Presley. Is anybody goin' to San Antone or Phoenix Arizona. Anyplace is alright as long as I can forget I've ever known her.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.



